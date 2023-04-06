TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Bank of America

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPG from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.07.

TPG opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. TPG has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $350.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that TPG will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. TPG’s payout ratio is -999.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TPG by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG in the fourth quarter worth about $28,942,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TPG by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

