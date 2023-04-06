Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

