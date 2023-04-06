Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,554,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $67.95 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.60.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

