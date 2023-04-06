Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

MMC opened at $168.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.29.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

