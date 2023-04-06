Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 452 shares in the company, valued at $133,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total transaction of $269,745.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $273.17 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.27 and a 200 day moving average of $264.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

