Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 271.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after buying an additional 561,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after purchasing an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 103,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,598,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,662,000 after purchasing an additional 442,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $52.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

