Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,028,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,874,000 after buying an additional 479,392 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,565,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,160,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,966,000 after buying an additional 265,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after buying an additional 249,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Shares of KEYS opened at $155.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

