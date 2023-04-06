Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $147,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Baxter International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.94.

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $80.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.02%.

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,220 shares of company stock worth $2,960,502. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

