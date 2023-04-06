Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $139,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 124.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart by 1,446.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 251,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after buying an additional 125,802 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Copart Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.45. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.