VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 481.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.
VMware Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of VMware stock opened at $122.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at VMware
In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VMware (VMW)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.