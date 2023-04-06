Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

STX stock opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

