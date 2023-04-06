Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $125,000 Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 186.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Relx by 455.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.77) to GBX 2,860 ($35.52) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,810 ($34.90) to GBX 2,840 ($35.27) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($37.51) to GBX 2,950 ($36.64) in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Relx Trading Up 0.1 %

Relx Increases Dividend

Relx stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

