Douglas Johnstone Sells 1,070 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of HHC opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $105.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
