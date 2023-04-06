Douglas Johnstone Sells 1,070 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,843 shares in the company, valued at $775,825.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HHC opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $105.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.33.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

