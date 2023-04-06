Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 24,325 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $75,650.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

On Friday, March 31st, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,364 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $75,772.04.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $252,502.02.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

RSI opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $616.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $7.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. Research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSI shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 319.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 326,671 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 25.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 848,848 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.