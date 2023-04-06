Insider Selling: Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) VP Sells $72,657.76 in Stock

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOD. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.