Melanie Carpenter Sells 480 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Melanie Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33.

On Friday, January 6th, Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $149.19 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. JMP Securities raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

