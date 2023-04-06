Shelley Webb Sells 1,983 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,707,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shelley Webb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, Shelley Webb sold 582 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $17,483.28.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $42,114.06.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $59,589.15.

On Friday, January 27th, Shelley Webb sold 6,316 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $189,480.00.

PagerDuty Price Performance

NYSE:PD opened at $31.78 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,604,000 after acquiring an additional 180,197 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,886,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,788,000 after acquiring an additional 517,110 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,982,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,640,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,694,000 after acquiring an additional 58,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.