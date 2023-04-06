Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $55,710.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $55,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,777.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $202.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.05. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $18.63.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
