Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $55,710.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 4,500 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $55,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,777.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $202.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.05. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $18.63.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

About KLX Energy Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 53,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.