Leo Lithium Limited (ASX:LLL) Insider Acquires A$50,500.00 in Stock

Leo Lithium Limited (ASX:LLL – Get Rating) insider Alan Rule bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,500.00 ($34,353.74).

Leo Lithium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and mining activities in Mali. Its project include the Goulamina lithium project that covers 100 square kilometres land holding in the Bougouni Region of southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

