Jennifer B. Reiners Sells 1,030 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $41,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,381.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.66.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.23). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFIN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 41,161 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 216,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions, and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

Featured Articles

