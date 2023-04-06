Mattias Stetz Sells 21,093 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) COO Mattias Stetz sold 21,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $65,599.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 665,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,174.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Mattias Stetz sold 21,127 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $65,704.97.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Mattias Stetz sold 27,510 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $83,355.30.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,735,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,783,000 after purchasing an additional 715,577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,059,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 299,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 365,981 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 848,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

