Ivan Gustavino Purchases 22,728 Shares of Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) Stock

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Rating) insider Ivan Gustavino purchased 22,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$50,001.60 ($34,014.69).

Imdex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Get Imdex alerts:

Imdex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Imdex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Imdex

Imdex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling optimization products and sensors for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The company sells and rents drilling optimization products, including drilling fluids, solids removal units, remote fluid testing technologies, rig alignment technologies, and drilling productivity technologies; and rents rock knowledge sensors, which include downhole survey, core orientation, gamma logging, and structural orientation sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imdex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.