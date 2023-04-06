Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $63,425.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $63,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,265,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00.
- On Thursday, January 12th, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $48,350.00.
PGT Innovations Stock Performance
Shares of PGTI stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $25.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth $205,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
