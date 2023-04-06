Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $63,425.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $63,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,265,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $53,850.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $48,350.00.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth $205,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Articles

