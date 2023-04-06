Insider Selling: Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Sells $48,088.95 in Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Steelcase Trading Down 1.9 %
SCS opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $895.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after acquiring an additional 277,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.
