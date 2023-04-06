Insider Selling: Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Sells $48,088.95 in Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steelcase Trading Down 1.9 %

SCS opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $895.47 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 47.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after acquiring an additional 277,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

About Steelcase

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.