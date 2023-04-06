Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Director George N. Mattson Purchases 100,000 Shares

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson purchased 100,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XOS Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of XOS stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 9.40. Xos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of XOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of XOS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of XOS from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of XOS from $2.40 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About XOS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in XOS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of XOS by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of XOS by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XOS by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 90,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

