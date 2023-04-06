Dana R. Brown Acquires 40,000 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) insider Dana R. Brown purchased 40,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

iCAD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.11. iCAD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

Get iCAD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of iCAD from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of iCAD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of iCAD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

About iCAD

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iCAD by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,108,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 228,111 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iCAD by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,849,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 321,285 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iCAD by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 728,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 179,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.