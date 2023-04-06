Insider Buying: PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) Director Brian Reid bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $43,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,385. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GHY opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,105,000 after buying an additional 326,743 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 78,662 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after buying an additional 37,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 52,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 26.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 308,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 65,024 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

