James C. Webster Sells 2,000 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $59,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,714.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

DRQ stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $965.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2,825.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.