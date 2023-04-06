International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 33.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after buying an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 32.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,883,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 456,613 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,873,000 after buying an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $98,445.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,492.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,698,246 shares of company stock valued at $298,770,187 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.