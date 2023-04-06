International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Newell Brands by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 2,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 910,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 879,899 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.91. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

