International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $94,000 Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Corning Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

