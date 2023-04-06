International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 23,118 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 423.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

CL stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

