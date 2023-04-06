International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 28,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $56.46.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

