International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1,884.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,353,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,917,000 after purchasing an additional 653,053 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Shares of FISV opened at $112.34 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,014 shares of company stock valued at $71,705,231 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

