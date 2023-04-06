International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 671 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $189.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $162.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.86.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

