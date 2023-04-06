International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $64,000 Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.17. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

