International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $66,000 in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Confluent by 461.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,235,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Confluent by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after acquiring an additional 517,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $6,079,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $149,922.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,345.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,690,484 shares of company stock worth $44,033,743 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Confluent Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of CFLT opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. Confluent’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

