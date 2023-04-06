Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.70 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CIFR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

CIFR stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $556.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 32.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,020,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 736,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 19.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 118,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 610,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 30.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 127,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 2,630.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

