Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

