Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Rockwell Medical Stock Down 2.7 %
Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical
About Rockwell Medical
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.