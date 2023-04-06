GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT Raised to $8.50 at Credit Suisse Group

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 39.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GOCO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GoHealth from $9.75 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $308.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,139,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 3,195,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GoHealth by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 509,565 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoHealth by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 352,867 shares in the last quarter.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

