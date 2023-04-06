Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Price Target to $1.00

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fathom Digital Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

NYSE:FATH opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $7.91.

In other Fathom Digital Manufacturing news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $94,756.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,223.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,124 shares of company stock worth $113,789. 63.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $1,223,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

