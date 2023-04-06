Mogo’s (MOGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Mogo from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Mogo Price Performance

NASDAQ MOGO opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Mogo has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mogo

Mogo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOGO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 349.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Mogo by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mogo by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mogo by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mogo by 8,726.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 43,631 shares during the period. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages.

Featured Articles

