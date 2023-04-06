Mogo’s (MOGO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Mogo from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.
NASDAQ MOGO opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. Mogo has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.71.
Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages.
