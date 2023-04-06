e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $91.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of ELF opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,455 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,283. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $2,950,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

