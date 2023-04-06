Bank of America Increases New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $10.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $8.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NYCB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NYCB opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.