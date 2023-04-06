Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 367.09% from the company’s previous close.

CARA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

CARA opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.89. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 26.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

