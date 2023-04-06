Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $251.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.97 and its 200-day moving average is $240.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after buying an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after purchasing an additional 305,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

