Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

NYSE BABA opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

