PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.62.

NYSE PAGS opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Boit C F David bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

