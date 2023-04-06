Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

NEM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NEM opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38. Newmont has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.