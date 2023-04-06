Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Benchmark

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

PCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.15. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its main product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

